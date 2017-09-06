Ceremony planned for WWI veteran whose body was dumped out of casket in Akron

A ceremony is planned for a World War 1 veteran after his body was dumped out of a casket inside an Akron mausoleum. (Source WOIO)

A ceremony is planned for a World War I veteran after his body was dumped out of a casket inside an Akron mausoleum.

Akron police said back in August suspects broke into East Market Cemetery and dumped Ralph Boetcher's casket and left his remains on the floor. Boetcher served in the Army in World War 1 and worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 32 years.

Suspect breaks into Akron mausoleum and dumps body out of casket

The ceremony for Boetcher is planned for 11 a.m. on Sept. 9. Police said the suspect(s) pried open the mausoleum door, then pried open the concrete vault, pulled one casket out and dumped the remains on the floor.

A local historian who visits cemeteries found the remains on the floor and called police. No arrests have been made police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.