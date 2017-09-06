7 waterspouts reported on Lake Erie: Here's why it's happening more often in Cleveland right now

This water spout was off the coast of Avon Lake Wednesday morning. (Courtesy: Bruce Bishop/Chronicle-Telegram http://bit.ly/2wIy7me )

A submission from Tim and Beth Smith from Ashtabula who said the water spouts rapidly descended near them. (Source: Tim Smith)

A submission from Tim and Beth Smith from Ashtabula who said the water spouts rapidly descended near them. (Source: Tim Smith)

If you're anywhere near the lake shore take a look out over the water because it's the middle of waterspout season in the Cleveland area.

According to Wade Szilagyi, Director of the International Center for Waterspout Research out of Canada, the Cleveland area alone had seven reports of waterspouts Wednesday morning alone and it all has to do with the changing of the seasons.

"This is waterspout season because this is the time of year when the temperature difference is the largest between the water and air," said Szilagyi. "This temperature difference results in instability, which is one of the factors for waterspout development."

There are two different kinds of spouts, according to Szilagyi. Fair weather and severe weather spouts. The Cleveland area is currently seeing fair weather spouts in that they are not being created by severe storms moving across the lake.

If you're saying they look just like tornadoes, they are.

"Technically, all waterspouts are tornadoes. There are two waterspout categories: Fair weather waterspouts (usually weak) and severe weather waterspouts (strong)," said Szilagyi.

For boaters the danger is pretty real. It might be great cool weather to be out there fishing or sailing but mariners must be aware of spouts.

"Waterspouts are a marine hazard. They can capsize a small boat. This has happened in the past," warned Szilagyi.

While the weather event is captivating to watch out over the water, there is a danger if they were to come onto land.

"Waterspouts do move onshore. If it is a fair weather type waterspout, then if will dissipate once hitting the shore because its source of energy gone. If it is a severe weather type waterspout, then it will continue to move inland," said Szilagyi

Once on land, like any severe weather tornado there is potential to have damage to homes and property.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.