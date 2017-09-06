Trying to evacuate Florida ahead of Irma is extremely expensive, but is it price gouging?

Thousands of people are trying to get out of Florida before Hurricane Irma hits and they are finding the cost of plane tickets has gotten extremely expensive.

-- UPDATE: American Airlines offering $99 capped fare flights out of Florida ahead of Irma --

Cleveland 19 has been contacted by people who are shocked with ticket prices well over $1,000.

John Lyons has taken to social media to show his frustration with American Airlines. After booking a ticket for his daughter to get out of Florida for $160, Lyons claims the same ticket went up over $1,000 the next day for the same ticket.

Lyons told Cleveland 19, "I fly quite often for business and have to buy tickets with only one or two day notice several times a year. I've never seen a rate anywhere close to this for a one-way ticket even one booking the day prior."

Lyons in the original post labels it gouging.

According to Katie Cody, with American Airlines Global Communications, they have not gone into the system and raised prices because people are needing to get out. A practice that could fall under the umbrella of gouging.

Cody says the airline uses "bucket pricing."

The idea that the first tickets out of the bucket are the least expensive, and as it gets to the bottom of the bucket the prices go up.

"That's just how airline pricing works," Cody told Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos by phone. Cody was very quick to point out American has been trying to do what they can to expand capacity.

They are already at capacity in Miami to get people out meaning they can't get many more planes into then out of one of their busiest hubs. That being said Cody explains they were able to get one extra plane into Miami to fly to Dallas.

They were also able to "up-gauge," or use a bigger plane, for one flight out of Miami to Philadelphia.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman with the Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office says, "Airline ticket pricing is federally regulated by the US Department of Transportation, Aviation Consumer Protection Division. Anyone concerned that their airfare purchase might violate federal law should contact that division."

