Cleveland Police: Suspect threatened to kill homeowner after urinating in victim's yard

The Cleveland Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who threatened to kill a homeowner after he urinated in the victim's backyard. The blue car is a photo of the suspect's car. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who threatened to kill a homeowner after he urinated in the victim's backyard.

Police said on Sept. 3 the victim left his house to get something from his car when he saw the suspect sitting in a newer blue hatchback, possibly a Hyundai Accent. According to the Second District Community Relations the suspect got out of the car, walked to the victim's backyard and started to urinate.

Police said the victim walked to the back and asked the man "What are you doing?" Investigators said the suspect walked to the car, grabbed a gun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his wallet and phone.

Police said the suspect threatened to come back and kill him if the victim called police.

Police describe the suspect as:

White man

In his 20s

5-foot-10, 130 pounds

Wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes

Clean shaven and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call police at 216-623-5218 or email Detective Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.