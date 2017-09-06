Is travel insurance worth it? Hurricane season seems to say yes

With the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season proving to be extremely active there are two groups of vacationers; those who are thankful they bought travel insurance and those who wished they had, but is it worth it?

Damian Tysdal is the creator of a free website called TravelInsuranceReview.net. Since 2006 the website reviews and helps people understand travel insurance. The most popular question: Is travel insurance worth it?

"I don’t think you need travel insurance for every trip," Tysdal said.

He explains on trips to grandma and grandpa's house where all you're paying for is the plane ticket it's not necessary, but when it comes to cruises or resort stays as part of a package Tysdal said travel insurance is a good idea.

"I always recommend insurance for “package” trips such as cruises, organized tours, safaris, etc. These types of trips are bundled into a single expense, are usually prepaid well in advance, and have higher costs at risk."

Now that you have decided whether or not to get travel insurance, now you need to shop around. The price depends on what you want covered, and what you think could go wrong. the average cost of basic travel insurance is four to eight percent of what you paid for your trip.

This most basic kind of insurance is known as "Trip cancellation/interruption." It covers things like:

You or a family member getting too sick to travel

Death in the family

Hurricane

Terrorism

House fire

Loss of job

Travel supplier bankruptcy

Jury duty

There is the more pricey insurance called "For Any Reason" policies. While the name is self-explanatory, even canceling because you changed your mind there is a down side. These plans will also generally only cover up to 75 percent of what you paid for the trip. "This is a very good way to make sure you have coverage, but it comes at a price. Usually about 50% more," says Tysdal.

"Keep in mind, you need to purchase it soon after your first trip payment, insure the full amount, and cancel more than 48 hours (depending on the company) before your scheduled departure," warns Tysdal.

