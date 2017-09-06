From fan to foe; DeShone Kizer's take on Ben Roethlisberger

It's been 14 years since Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger kicked off his Hall of Fame career.

The Cleveland Browns could have had him, of course, but took Kellen Winslow five picks before instead. Anyway, we all know the story.

The Steelers scored with the Ohio native, and the Browns have been searching for their "Ben" ever since. Since 2004, they've trotted out 23 different quarterbacks.

Not all were considered the future. But at least half were. All failed. On Sunday, DeShone Kizer becomes the 24th starting quarterback for the team since 2004. Another Ohio native, who grew up watching, if not idolizing Ben Roethlisberger.

.@DKizer_14: "This rivalry is one that shows you what northern, Midwest football is."#PITvsCLE pic.twitter.com/qjgUTaiR1c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 6, 2017

"Absolutely, Ben grew up around me," Kizer, a Toledo native, said on Wednesday. "He is only about 40 minutes away from me. His reputation in my city is something that is well respected. Yes, I did grow up watching him. There are quite a few Pittsburgh fans in the Toledo area who live and die by his games and his play. His grit and what he does out on the field is exactly what you have to have to be successful in the AFC North. That is why he has been consistently successful. Hopefully, I will be able to pull from that and go out there, compete against him and do my best to try to take over that reputation that he has had in this city."

When Kizer said "grit", I think we all know the visual. We've seen it too many times to count.

"He is a guy who doesn't go down easily", the Browns rookie quarterback said. "He is a guy who obviously prepares like the best of them and then within his confidence. Once again, you have to be a guy who is weatherproof, a guy who is as tough as it gets. That is something that I am going to have to be able to do here in Cleveland being so close to Pittsburgh and the way they do some things."

Uh, Myles Garrett, this is where you come in.

"He is no small fella", Garrett said. "It is going to be pretty tough. You have to make sure that you wrap up and make sure that you try to get the ball out. There are times when he is a little bit loose with it so if you are trying to get him down, just try to take the ball out when you are doing it."

This is no small rivalry. Not even with 23 losses in the last 27 games. Roethlisberger, by the way, has 21 of those wins. But it's gotta change sometime, right?

"I definitely have a lot of respect for this game," Kizer said. "This rivalry within our division and our conference is one that really shows you what Northern Midwest football is. It is hard nose. It is tough. The fan bases are the same way. The cities are the same way. We all kind of grew up the same way in the sense that it is blue collar. It is as blue collar as it gets so now to be a part of this and to obviously represent Cleveland and this rivalry, I am looking forward to going out there and representing the city and everything that comes along with this."

