Summit County Executive sends condolences to family of Akron inmate who died following arrest

An investigation is underway after an Ohio jail inmate died following an altercation with sheriff's deputies.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says inmate Anthony Jones died Saturday night. The 36-year-old Jones was hospitalized after the Friday morning incident in a secure part of the county jail.

Two deputies were injured. Wednesday, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro offered condolences to Jones' family.

Jones was arrested Aug. 7 in Akron on eight charges, six of which involved the illegal handling of weapons or firearms.

He was accused of firing a gun into two Akron homes.

