Cleveland's posh Velvet Tango Room on the market for $2.75 million

The Velvet Tsngo Room, tucked away on Columbus Road in Cleveland, is up for sale for $2.75 million. (Source: The Velvet Tango Room Facebook page)

Dripping with class and sophistication, The Velvet Tango Room has made a name for itself over the last 21 years.

With its speakeasy feel, divine libations and groovy jazz, the VTR is as much about the experience as it is the mixology.

However, the storied cocktail lounge is up for sale. The asking price? A cool $2.75 million.

On Tuesday, Progressive Urban Real Estate posted the listing, saying the seven-figure price tag would include everything, from the furnishings, fixtures and building, to the licenses and trademarked name.

Paulius Nasvytis, who owns the Columbus Road bar, cited health issues as his main reason for putting the nightspot up for sale.

