Stark County couple on honeymoon brace for Hurricane Irma

A Stark County couple is experiencing their first hurricane as they honeymoon in Punta Cana.

“It's gorgeous,” said Amanda Jackson.



Jackson and her new husband Tyler flew down to the Dominican Republic last Saturday for a week-long honeymoon.



“They said this area has a hurricane watch,” Tyler said.



Their relaxing trip now has them constantly checking the forecast to see if they will see the full force of Hurricane Irma.



“They are shutting everything down this evening between 7-8 p.m. They want everyone to stay in their rooms until further notice,” he said.



They say their parents and friends and family have been checking in with them to make sure they are safe.



“Non-stop. It's been one person after another. Unfortunately we aren't really able to answer phone calls. We can only face time or go through the Wi-Fi,” Amanda said.



They are stocking up just in case food or water becomes scarce at the resort.



“We've been going to all the preferred bars and taking as much water and the one dresser drawer is full of pop, water, and rum,” Tyler said.



The two firefighters, used to dealing with disasters, say they are prepared and are willing to help others, if need be.



“We are used to going into action, so I feel that our background will keep us alert and keep our surroundings safe and we'll eventually, if anyone needs our help, we will help them,” Amanda said.

