Cleveland kids face elevated lead risk, Case Western is trying to change that

Case Western Reserve University’s nursing school has launched a pilot program to increase lead blood testing in Cleveland kids.

A $300,000 grant from the Prentiss Foundation to CWRU’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing will be used to test 100 kids in three Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools for elevated levels of lead. An estimated 65 percent of kids at risk for lead poisoning in the city of Cleveland were not screened for blood lead levels. Only about one in three was, and of those, about 13 percent tested positive for elevated lead levels.

“Our lead levels children in Cleveland are higher than Flint,” said Dr. Peg DiMarco, PhD. DiMarco is a nurse and an associate professor at CWRU.

The elevated lead levels in Cleveland aren’t due to lead in water, they’re most often due to lead paint in older homes. About 90 percent of the homes in Cleveland were built before 1978 – the year lead paint was no longer allowed to be used in homes.

Lead can come from other things too, there can be lead in soil, and some can leach into water from lead pipes or lead solder.

“Cleveland and East Cleveland have the highest lead level rates in this area for children, but that does not mean that if you live in an old house in Lakewood or you live in an old house in Bay that your child is at risk,” said DiMarco. “Any child living anywhere could be at risk.”

The pilot program will begin lead testing kids ages three to five in three CMSD schools in the spring. Kids through kindergarten will be tested because younger children these ages are more likely to put non-food items in their mouths and it’s also an important time for brain development.

Students in CMSD are the focus of this program, Cleveland 19 was told because they are at a higher risk for lead exposure than many other groups.

“Many of them don't have a primary care provider, I think almost 80 percent of the children go to MetroHealth but they go sporadically. They go for emergency care so they're not being followed up with the same way as if they had a primary care provider,” said Lotas.

Undergraduate students at CWRU will be trained how to implement finger prick blood testing in the fall to begin testing in the spring.

Those undergraduate students will go into schools to test kids, with parental consent. If a child tests positive for elevated lead levels, he or she will be referred to a graduate nursing student, who is already a registered nurse, for further testing and treatment. Families of kids with elevated levels will also be taught how to abate lead in homes.

“We do want to get these kids, we don't want to lose them and we've got to catch them early and get parents aware of what's happening and try to keep these kids functioning well in school,” said Lynn Lotas, PhD. Lotas is a nurse and a professor at CWRU.

Some places do already offer free lead testing for children, but the availability of the test isn’t the problem, said Lotas.

“You can get lead testing in other places, but they're not. That's why we are doing this,” said Lotas.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.