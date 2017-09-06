Cleveland FBI joins hunt for serial bank robber

The FBI is digging for leads after a man robbed a Dollar Bank branch in Euclid on Tuesday.

Police described the robber as a black man in his late 30s who's suspected of robbing other banks in Northeast Ohio.

The man fled the bank -- located at East 228th Street -- after he slipped the teller a note and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Euclid Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the bank robber.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.