Lakewood: Charlie the dog deemed pit bull, banned from city

Lakewood resident Jennifer Scott received some bad news Wednesday when Lakewood officials ruled that her dog "Charlie" would be banned from the city within 30 days.

In a written statement, the city deemed Charlie a pit bull, which violates its dangerous animals ordinance.

Lakewood is one of almost a hundred Ohio cities that prohibit pit bulls or other dogs they classify as vicious. That notwithstanding, Scott got permission, in writing, that she could take home a rescue dog with a broken tail that was housed at the Cleveland APL.

"I received an email back that said (the) dog would be welcome in Lakewood at this time. So the Lakewood animal warden said, 'Yes, you can have this dog in Lakewood.' Great, so we brought him home and started loving and training, all the things you do with a puppy," she said.

That was back in February.

"Four months later he got out of my yard. 100 percent my fault. 100 percent,” said Scott.

After searching for Charlie she called the Lakewood Animal Shelter. They had him, so she went to get him.

"The animal warden said to me, 'You're in trouble because you know you're not allowed to have pit bulls in Lakewood, Jennifer.' Who said he's a pit bull? 'You can't have him in Lakewood and I've already turned you into the city. You will have a hearing in 30-45 days.'"

After that development, Scott started a local social media movement and helped organize a protest at Lakewood City Hall in August in the hopes of pressuring the city into reconsidering its dog ordinance and allowing Charlie to stay.

Scott is allowed to appeal Wednesday's ruling, and promised to sue if the city didn't rule in her favor.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.