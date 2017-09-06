Lakewood: Charlie the dog deemed pit bull, banned from city

Charlie the dog has been deemed a pit bull, which violates Lakewood's controversial vicious dog ordinance. (Source: Greg Murray)

Lakewood resident Jennifer Scott received some bad news Wednesday when Lakewood officials ruled that her dog "Charlie" would be banned from the city within 30 days.

In a written statement, the city deemed Charlie a pit bull, which violates its dangerous animals ordinance.

Lakewood is one of almost a hundred Ohio cities that prohibit pit bulls or other dogs they classify as vicious. That notwithstanding, Scott got permission, in writing, that she could take home a rescue dog with a broken tail that was housed at the Cleveland APL.

"I received an email back that said (the) dog would be welcome in Lakewood at this time. So the Lakewood animal warden said, 'Yes, you can have this dog in Lakewood.' Great, so we brought him home and started loving and training, all the things you do with a puppy," she said.

That was back in February.

"Four months later he got out of my yard. 100 percent my fault. 100 percent,” said Scott.

After searching for Charlie she called the Lakewood Animal Shelter. They had him, so she went to get him.

"The animal warden said to me, 'You're in trouble because you know you're not allowed to have pit bulls in Lakewood, Jennifer.' Who said he's a pit bull? 'You can't have him in Lakewood and I've already turned you into the city. You will have a hearing in 30-45 days.'"

After that development, Scott started a local social media movement and helped organize a protest at Lakewood City Hall in August in the hopes of pressuring the city into reconsidering its dog ordinance and allowing Charlie to stay.

“I don't understand how they are saying yes, and now being told I have 30 days to relinquish my dog,” said Scott.

Scott and her family have fallen in love with 9-month-old Charlie. She got emotional when the Lakewood dog warden gave her permission to have Charlie back in February, despite a ban on pit bulls.

“I burst into tears. I was already in love. My daughter was already in love. We already knew he was a part of our family,” she said.

“Now we file an appeal,” she added.

Scott says she's not against a ban, just not breed specific.

“I think they should have breed neutral, vicious dog law ordinances, not breed specific,” Scott said.

Signs line the streets showing love for the pup.

“It's very heartwarming,” Scott said.

Scott says she's received a lot of support from her neighbors. But she says she's not afraid to move out of Lakewood to be able to keep Charlie.

“I have a daughter that's in 7th grade. I think it would be an awful thing to have to do to her to tear her away from the city she's grown up in. It's been discussed, sadly.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.