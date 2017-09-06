Homeless Houston Labradors welcomed by Ohio dog lovers after long journey

Nine labs made the long trip from Houston to Valley City in the hopes of find new homes. (Source: WOIO)

Calls poured in Tuesday night to Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue after Cleveland 19 spread the word about a group of homeless Labs that had been trucked in from Houston to the Valley City animal shelter.

The dogs were not rescued from Hurricane Harvey -- they were already in a shelter; however, the Southeast Texas Labrador Retriever Rescue needed the extra space to make way for new dogs displaced by the storm.

Good news is, the nine dogs that were brought in all have new homes waiting for them, but it will take a few days before they meet their new owners.

They still need to be vet checked, spayed and neutered, then the shelter will conduct interviews to find the best homes for the dogs.

Here's the Cleveland 19 Facebook Live video that aired Tuesday as the Labs pulled into Valley City:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.