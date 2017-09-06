Cleveland Police respond to triple shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The shooting, which occurred in the 2900 block of East 115th Street near Harvey Avenue, is being investigated by Cleveland Police.

It's not yet clear whether the victims survived or were killed.

Cleveland 19 will have more on this developing story as updates come in.

