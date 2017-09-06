AAA study reveals large segment of millennials plan to never get driver's license

Millennials, the age group usually defined as being born in the early 1980s until about the early 2000s, have become known for their selfies, social consciousness and preference for urban living.

Now, apparently, they are becoming known for the unwillingness to get a driver's license or buy a car.

A new AAA study reveals that 21.5 percent of people in their 20s and 30s said they have no intention of ever getting their driver's license. That same study revealed that 55 percent of 18- and 19-year-olds say they are too busy to get a driver's license.

Dallas Turner is one of those millennials who never got a driver's license.

"It's so expensive for the upkeep of a car. If something goes wrong, suddenly you owe $700, and I just don't have it," said Turner.

Stephanie Barron says she's been able to easily get around without driving.

"I got a temporary license when I was 16, but I find it easier to commute or take buses. Cleveland is wonderful city when it comes to transportation," said Barron.

At 9-1-1 Driving School in Rocky River, the owners are just now seeing more millennials who find themselves in need of a license.

"A lot of times again they are either busy when they are 16, and they don't have the chance to take driver's ed, and then they go to college and realize they need to get a job, and they have to be able to get around," said 9-1-1 Driving School owner Melissa Riedl.

As for the teens, AAA's study rings true. Teens are too busy with activities to pursue a license and technology seems to have reduced the need to jump in a car to see your friends.

"Kids are on their phone constantly- snap chatting and Instagram - so they see them. They don't have to be in person," added Riedl.

But some experts say the sooner you get a license -- even if you don't drive on a regular basis -- the better.

"Like any life skill, I think the earlier you start it, the better you are going to be as an adult, but I think you are going to be a more risk-adverse driver if you start as an adult than as a teen," said Jim Riedl, an owner at 9-1-1 Driving School.

Experts say teenagers and millenials also prefer to take Uber or Lyft.

