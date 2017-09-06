North Royalton bans e-cigarettes on city property, athletic fields

North Royalton has banned e-cigarettes from city owned properties like ballparks. (Source: WOIO)

E-cigarettes and vape pens are now banned on all city-owned properties in North Royalton.

That includes over a dozen sports fields and courts, where you'll often find children and their parents out for practice and games.

This goes into effect immediately after a vote by city council Tuesday night.

The mayor tells me he was getting a lot of complaints from parents about e-cigarettes being used during sports.

He says it's a minor inconvenience for some people with big benefits.

Sean Kelly of North Royalton is a coach for a girls traveling softball team.

He met some parents Wednesday night at York Park Recreation Field.

Kelly is a parent himself, and he's happy to hear e-cigarettes and vaping will be banned out on fields like this.

“It doesn't hurt my feelings. I look at it this way-- children are going to watch what their parents do. So if they don't see them smoking, they're less apt to pick that up,” Kelly said.

Almost a decade ago, the city of North Royalton banned smoking tobacco on outdoor public properties, like its baseball fields, soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts and parks.

Now electronic smoking is banned too.

“It's a different kind of poison, no matter how you do it, it's not a natural thing,” Kelly said.

Kelly doesn't think most parents would have a problem with the ban.

“Parents go to the parking lot, you get away from here just like at the work place, then you're on your own. Just as long as you don't have to be right in front of the kids,” he said.

Cleveland 19 caught up with Mandy Lasker who is a smoker herself.

She says the ban is a good idea.

“I mean yeah, considering it's kids who come out here, that are playing with their parents, so yes,” Lasker said.

As a coach, Kelly likes to set a good example to his kids.

But he's leaning on the parents to help with that too.

“The less they are exposed to in a negative manner, the better off they'll be, in my opinion,” he said.

Mayor Robert Stefanik says there will be a grace period before any tickets are issued for smoking e-cigarettes or vaping.

He says right now they have no problem with their current smoking ban, and most people are very understanding if they're asked to put out a cigarette.

