Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra speaks with family in path of Irma

Cleveland 19's Lydia Esparra spoke Wednesday with family living in Puerto Rico and Florida to get a sense of the conditions on the ground.

The city of San Juan Puerto Rico looks like a ghost town.

No one is on the streets. From my cousin Wilma's high rise apartment we got a bird's eye view of the oncoming storm.

“We would be expecting rush hour right now, but if you look at the highway you literally see one or two cars.”

Norberto Pagan lives there, too.

He talked with us as the storm began to bear down,

“So far we are okay expect it to get worse in an hour.”

San Juan is situated on the north end of the island where they expected the worst.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 50 percent of the island was already without electricity.

Power to Wilma’s apartment was gone. They were on a generator.

Her apartment is surrounded by windows.

Here they will look at Irma in the face. They have nowhere else to go. They are all stuck on the island I asked them if they were all scared? He replied, “Nervous because of the windows.”

Soon after the storm hit full force we lost contact.

Robert Buchanan my nephew evacuated Key West.

“In the keys there is only one way out, two lanes, so by default a gas shortage and congestion really quickly.”

He added, “It takes about 20 minutes to get out this time it took over an hour and 15 minutes.”

The rush to get out was long. But the rush to get gas was just as long. He left early but others didn't and let's just say it wasn't pretty.

A nephew of mine lives in Fort Lauderdale.

They prepared their beach-area home against storm surges, saying, “Flooding is pretty consistent bet to get everything above 15 foot would be a good bet.”

Back in Puerto Rico they are now getting the full force of Irma.

By 11 p.m. the storm was more than half way through the island. Experts are saying it could take up to 6 months to restore power and electricity.

