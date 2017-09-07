Elderly pastor gets 5 years in prison for groping young girl at a Middleburg Heights pool

A 75-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison on gross sexual imposition and kidnapping charges after being convicted of touching a 10-year-old girl at a recreation center pool.

Nikolay Kalka, a Ukrainian-born pastor, appeared in Cleveland courtroom for the hearing Thursday morning. He was found guilty during a jury trial in which surveillance video of the incident was shown to the jurors. Kalka, as well as relatives of the victim, provided statements to the courtroom at sentencing.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Kalka splashed water at two girls while at the Middleburg Heights Recreation Center on March 11. He asked the girls to sit near him, but they refused and moved to a different part of the pool. Kalka then approached the girls again. He grabbed one of the girls and held her on his lap for nearly a minute, during which he groped her. She was eventually was able to free herself. Both girls then left the water and told a lifeguard about the incident, according to police.

Police were waiting for Kalka at the recreation center, and he was arrested after walking out of the men's locker room.

In addition to the prison time, Kalka was ordered to five years of post-release control after prison and he must register as a sexual predator.

