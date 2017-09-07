Hurricane Irma is larger than the state of Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hurricane Irma is larger than the state of Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The National Weather Service says that the state of Ohio could not fully contain Hurricane Irma

In fact, Irma's eye, which measures at approximately 23 miles wide in diameter, is about the same width from east to west as Franklin County. Ohio's capitol Columbus is in Franklin County.

The storm's hurricane-force winds extend 50 miles away from the center of Irma, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Thursday morning, the Category 5 storm was moving northwest away fro Puerto Rico.

