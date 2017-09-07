Hurricane Irma is larger than the state of Ohio

Hurricane Irma is larger than the state oh Ohio (Source: National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service says that the state of Ohio could not fully contain Hurricane Irma.

In fact, Irma's eye, which measures at approximately 23 miles wide in diameter, is about the same width from east to west as Franklin County. Ohio's capitol Columbus is in Franklin County.

State of Ohio, if overlaid on Irma IR, could not fully contain the storm. Irma eye (23 mi diameter) about same size of Franklin Co, OH. pic.twitter.com/XAS1Fp7m0v — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 7, 2017

The storm's hurricane-force winds extend 50 miles away from the center of Irma, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Thursday morning, the Category 5 storm was moving northwest away fro Puerto Rico.

