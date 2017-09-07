Browns rookie Myles Garrett has high ankle sprain, status will be updated in 'a couple weeks'

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after an injury during Wednesday's practice.

His playing time for the season opener was in doubt when the injury news broke, but the team now says that his status will be updated "in a couple weeks."

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has lived up to high expectations since arriving in Cleveland. His preseason performance was solid. On Wednesday, Garrett didn't back down from comments about wanting to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first game.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M with a left ankle injury.

