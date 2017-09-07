Drunken driver crashes car into tree, critically injures 2 young children

Two young children were injured in the crash (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police say a drunken driver is in custody after crashing his vehicle into a tree along Broadway Avenue, injuring two young children that were in the car at the time.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Baxter Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a crash.

Officers discovered a Ford Explorer that crashed head-on into a tree off the roadway.

Two children, ages 3- and 4-years-old, were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver and another adult passenger are also being treated for injuries.

The driver and passenger's identities have not been released.

