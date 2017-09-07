Name of Taco Bell robbery suspect who was fatally shot released

The name of the robbery suspect who was fatally shot at a Cleveland Taco Bell has been released. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police said 24-year-old De'Carlo Jackson was shot and killed during the attempted robbery at the Taco Bell on West 117th Street on Wednesday. Investigators said five employees were working when two masked suspects entered and ordered victims to the floor at gunpoint.

Police said three employees were armed and shot at the suspect, Jackson was hit during the incident. Investigators said the other suspect ran on foot.

The Taco Bell media team offered the following in response to the fatal shooting:

"Taco Bell and Sigma Bell, LLC., the franchise owner of this Cleveland, Ohio location, are shocked this happened at the restaurant. Our franchisee is fully cooperating with the Cleveland Police Department in their investigation. The employees are very shaken up from today’s events, and our franchisee is offering them counseling."

