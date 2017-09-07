Cleveland Cavaliers introduce new stars Thomas, Crowder, Zizic

The three newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be introduced Thursday afternoon from Cleveland Clinic Courts. (Source: WOIO)

The three newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers were introduced Thursday afternoon from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

All-star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, and center Ante Zizic was joined by Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach Tyronn Lue.

The trio arrived in Cleveland this week, the city that they will now call home.

Cleveland pushed hard to get a deal with Boston ever since Kyrie Irving requested a trade on July 7. In addition to the three players, the deal also included two draft picks.

