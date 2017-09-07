Cleveland Cavaliers new court gives nod to black-sleeved uniforms worn in NBA Finals win

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released the new court design at Quicken Loans Arena for the 2017-2018 season. (Source Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released the new court design at Quicken Loans Arena for the 2017-2018 NBA season with a nod to the 2016 NBA Finals.

According to the Cavs press release, the bold black perimeter represents the 2016 NBA Finals when Cleveland wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 to win the championship. At the bottom of the court there is a shaded silhouette of the Cleveland skyline.

Here’s a sneak peek at our new court design features.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/joF9PacpcH — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 7, 2017

Fans of the Cavaliers will have a chance to see the new design at the annual intrasquad scrimmage in October. The exact date has not been announced yet.

Back in August the Cavs also unveiled their new uniforms.

