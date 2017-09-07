Stow Police Officer identified in fatal shooting 'experienced', according to personnel files

The police officer involved in the shooting death of William Porubsky, 30, was an “experienced officer” according to personnel files released Thursday by the city of Stow.

According to Stow Police Department records, Officer Robert S. Molody was hired in 2005 after working with the Alliance Police Department for seven years.

In 2015, a Stow P.D. mid-year review showed that an “experienced” Molody was “proficient in all categories” and there were no areas of improvement needed.

Molody was also experienced in crisis intervention. In 2007, Molody talked a suicidal male off the ledge of a bridge, and in 2003 – he and another Alliance Police Department officer were fired upon by a domestic violence suspect.

The officer with Molody was shot in the hand, and in the vest.

The two officers did not return fire. Both officers talked her out of the home and bring her into custody without further incident. Molody received the 2004 Stark County Community Police Officer of the Year Award for his work in the 2003 domestic violence shooting.

Molody's personnel files contained several letters of Commendation from the Stow Police Chief.

The only black mark on Molody’s record involved an on-duty patrol car accident. Molody hit a crosswalk pole while watching suspicious vehicles in a Walmart parking lot. He was counseled on the incident.

The Cleveland 19 investigative unit is pouring over dash and body cam video just released by the City of Stow involving the Sept. 3 shooting of William Porubsky.

We’ll have that report next.

