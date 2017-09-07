Ohio State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Ohio State University Buckeyes play in their second game of the season against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

OSU and Oklahoma both won their season openers in week one. Last year the Buckeyes defeated the Sooners 45-24.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor

Odds: Ohio State -7.5, 64.5 points

Matchup history: Ohio State leads the all-time series at 2-1.

