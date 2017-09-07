Upcoming RTA Blue, Green Line shutdowns to impact east side commuters

An upcoming RTA shutdown on two of the three train lines will have a major impact on east side commuters that rely on public transportation.

Beginning Sept. 16, all Blue and Green Line trains will be replaced by 67R buses for rail stops east of Tower City. The track projects are expected to affect service through Sunday, Sept. 24.

The 67R buses will follow a more streamline route, according to a spokesperson with the Greater Cleveland RTA. They will bypass the E. 34, E. 55, and E. 79 stations, but will serve all other Blue and Green Line stations east of Tower City. The buses can be boarded in front of the Jack Casino.

