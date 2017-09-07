'You're an unbelievable dude', JR Swish wishes Kevin Love a happy birthday

Kevin Love turned 29 today and out of all the birthday wishes he's received one stood out.

Cleveland Cavaliers teammate JR Smith sent him a lengthy video message on Instagram expressing his gratitude and thanking him, just for being him.

"Aye, yo shout out to my man Kevin Love, my brother from another mother my little big brother. Happy birthday kid, you doing it you know what I'm saying you deserve it . So much I can say about you how much you've evolved as a person -- one of the players since we first joined up in Cleveland. man you're an unbelievable dude unbelievable, all your success, everything you deserve it you work hard for. Even that, shout out that Banana Republic deal. Enjoy your day dawg, I love you man. I'm on my way to the gym to get better for us and the team so uhhh I know your going to e doing the same bro. I love you kid, enjoy your day."

Watch the message below:

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

