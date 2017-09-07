Cleveland Cavaliers not putting a timetable on when Isaiah Thomas will play

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said the team is not putting a timetable on when Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas will play in the upcoming 2017-18 NBA season.

Several reporters asked Thomas and Altman the status of the hip injury at the introductory press conference for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, and center Ante Zizic on Thursday.

"To be fair to Isaiah we're not going to address any specifics of the hip injury. We're also not going to put a timetable on his return, were not going to rush it at all, "Altman said.

Altman said the goal is to bring the guard back when his health is at 100 percent. He said the team has a plan in place for the all-star guard.

"We're very fortunate to have the best doctors in the world at the Cleveland Clinic," Altman said.

Thomas told the media he is getting treatment each day, he is also spending time in the weight room.

"We're just going to attack that plan and get me back to 100 percent as soon as possible," Thomas said.

Altman stepped in after several questions about the hip injury, he did not want the press conference to turn into a 'hip injury' press conference. Altman wanted to focus on what Thomas can contribute to the Cavs.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points a game, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds a game for the Boston Celtics in the 2017 season. The 5-foot-9 guard shot 46 percent from the field, 37 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line last year.

Altman also said Jose Calderon and Derrick Rose can play point guard while Thomas is out with the hip injury.

Thomas was acquired last week by Cleveland along with forward Crowder, center Zizic and a first-round pick in a blockbuster trade with Boston.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.