Theodore Roosevelt High School lockdown lifted

A scare at a Kent high school Thursday.

School officials are not saying much, only that Theodore Roosevelt High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday afternoon.

According to Kent police, one student was arrested inside the school. Details of the arrest have not been released.

None of the students were ever in any danger.

Cleveland 19 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back later for more details.

