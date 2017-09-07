With news of Cleveland Browns first round pick Myles Garrett going down with a high ankle sprain the questions comes why are high ankle sprains so hard to heal?

The Browns have said they will re-evaluate Garrett in two weeks but according to most orthopedic specialists that would be a quick heal for someone with a high ankle sprain.

Browns rookie Myles Garrett has high ankle sprain, status will be updated in 'a couple weeks'

Dr. J. Martin Leland III is an Orthopedic Sports Surgeon and Medical Director of Sports Medicine at University Hospitals at the Geauga Medical Center. Dr. Leland explains there are three grades of ankle sprains, with grade three being the worst.

"Grade 3 ankle sprains are made up of injuries to the syndesmotic ligaments of the ankle, also referred to as a high ankle sprain," says Dr. Leland, "and generally take four to six weeks until full recovery."

Ankle sprains are a stretching or tearing of the ligaments that keep the three bones of the ankle from moving. So when you twist or bend an ankle the wrong way it puts a strain on those ligaments.

"Because the tibiofibular ligaments are in charge of preventing the tibia and fibula from moving apart at the ankle, they are extremely important ligaments that take longer to heal and recover from than a standard ankle sprain," says Dr. Leland.

These ligaments are located about an inch higher than the rest hence the term high ankle sprain.

