Former Kent State baseball player and World Series champion dies

The New York Yankees announced former Kent State University baseball player and Yankees shortstop Gene "Stick" Michael passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 79.

Michael played baseball and basketball for the Golden Flashes. According to baseballhall.org several NBA teams were interested in Michael. The shortstop decided to play baseball and started his Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Michael spent one year playing for the Pirates, one year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven years for the Yankees and one year with the Detroit Tigers.

After his playing days were over,  Michael won a World Series in 1977 with the Yankees as a front office member. He was also a member of the Yankees coaching staff when the team won the World Series in 1978.

Michael was also a manager, general manager and a scout with New York. Players and coaches with the Yankees will wear black armbands on the left sleeves of their jerseys in his memory for the rest of the 2017 MLB season.

