Former Kent State baseball player and World Series champion dies

The New York Yankees announced former Kent State University baseball player and Yankees shortstop Gene "Stick" Michael passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 79. (Source AP Images)

The New York Yankees announced former Kent State University baseball player and Yankees shortstop Gene "Stick" Michael passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 79.

Michael played baseball and basketball for the Golden Flashes. According to baseballhall.org several NBA teams were interested in Michael. The shortstop decided to play baseball and started his Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We are deeply saddened by news of the death of Gene Michael, '67. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ISMFsugFYA — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) September 7, 2017

Michael spent one year playing for the Pirates, one year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven years for the Yankees and one year with the Detroit Tigers.

After his playing days were over, Michael won a World Series in 1977 with the Yankees as a front office member. He was also a member of the Yankees coaching staff when the team won the World Series in 1978.

Crushed. We just lost a great man on and off the field. Touched so many lives. RIP Stick pic.twitter.com/bv6GRSgkAY — David Cone (@dcone36) September 7, 2017

Michael was also a manager, general manager and a scout with New York. Players and coaches with the Yankees will wear black armbands on the left sleeves of their jerseys in his memory for the rest of the 2017 MLB season.

RIP Stick. The Yankees mourn the passing of Gene Michael. pic.twitter.com/ORnP0Sr99w — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 7, 2017

In honor of Gene Michael, the guys will wear these black armbands on their jerseys for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/TA5jmbtsgr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 7, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.