REWARD: Tall man carrying purple portfolio robs PNC Bank

Bedford Heights police are looking for a tall bank robber. The 6'1" suspect is believed to be in his early 40's.

According to police the man took a demand note out of his purple portfolio and handed it to the PNC Bank teller. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The robbery happened Thursday around 11:15 a.m. at the Northfield Road location.

Witnesses described the getaway vehicle as being a light grey or white minivan, possibly driven by a female. The suspect was thin and had a closely shaven grey beard.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Bedford Hts Police Department, 440-786-3246 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. PNC is also offering an additional reward of up to $5000.

