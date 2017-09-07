Native Clevelander flees Miami home to escape Irma

One Cleveland area native fled her home near Miami in advance of Hurricane Irma, arriving in Northeast Ohio Wednesday night.

Margaux Stewart, who is originally from Beachwood, bought plane tickets to Cleveland last week for herself, her husband and young son. She’s happy she did, as flights out of Miami are now getting more and more scarce.

“I was very grateful that we were able to get a flight out,” said Stewart. “I have friends who were looking for flights out who were unsuccessful in getting out anywhere, literally, any city in the US they could not get out so they were just driving north as far north as possible.”

As a native Midwesterner, Stewart said she never feels comfortable riding out hurricanes like some Floridians do.

“I felt uncomfortable when I saw it had escalated to category 5 and that really solidified my decision to get out,” said Stewart. “A lot of people feel like [things like generators and hurricane shutters] are enough, I personally did not feel like it was enough to do that because I worried about the aftermath, a potentially powerless waterless place with a toddler ... Both the strength, a category 5, is a frightening prospect, and the fact that I have a toddler, he's almost three, I just can't in good conscience gamble that it will be OK with his life potentially. I had to get out.”

She said evacuating from her home, trying to bring important documents and other irreplaceable things, has been eye opening.

“It really puts things into perspective when you say, ‘I have to leave, maybe everything that I don't take with me will be destroyed,’” said Stewart.

Stewart’s mom, Iris Berwitt, who still lives in Northeast Ohio, described how she felt when she knew her family was safe.

“When I saw them very happy on the plane, I then had real tears coming down, and they, when they landed I was just so grateful, thankful,” said Berwitt.

They are just one family out of thousands who have already evacuated, and more who will, over the next several days, before Irma hits Florida.

