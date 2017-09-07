Romona's Kids: Geauga youngsters raise $40,000 to feed hungry

A group of local kids is making a difference by feeding the hungry in their own community.

This week’s Romona’s Kids are from Geauga County.

Kids from the Greener Fields 4-H Club really outdid themselves this year, doubling the amount of food and cash they collected last year for the Geauga Hunger Task Force.

It was all matched by eye doctor Augustine Kellis, of the Kellis Eye Center.

“We raised a little over $42,000, he matched 50 cents per food item and dollar for dollar,” said Ohio State University freshman Daniel Takacs.

“I think we did the math and this year it’s roughly 168,000 meals, so that’s pretty good,” said Kenston High School student Ben Obringer.

The kids got creative with ways to collect donations.

“We had food drives at some grocery stores, and I personally asked around with family and friends and passed out flyers an asked if they would help donate,” said Kenston High School student Izzy Krzys.

“We made boxes to put at locations for people to donate,” said Kenston High School student Mary O’Neill. “It’s so wonderful that you get to help out with people that you don’t even know and you’re just making their lives so much better.”

“I work at the Food Pantry, helping to put items on the shelves for people,” said Munson Elementary student Margo Brugger. “It just makes me feel really good to know that people have food now.”

