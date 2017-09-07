Cleveland Indians win 15th straight, earn spot in the record books

Corey Kluber took the mound Thursday to help the Cleveland Indians win 15 straight. (Source: AP Images)

This win is one for the record books.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox to claim their 15 straight victory.

The Indians improve to 84-56, far and away the best record in the AL Central, and the fourth best overall.

Ace Corey Kluber took the mound against the Sox to help seal the victory.

Here are a few facts to put the win in perspective:

This is the first time in franchise history the Tribe has won 15 straight.

It's the first time in more than 80 years that a team has won 14 or more games in back-to-back seasons.

The all-time win streak (21) belongs to the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The last time a team won 20 games was the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

In related news:

Behind the numbers: Indians 15 wins means $1 million in free stuff

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.