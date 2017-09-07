Standoff: East Cleveland Police cordon off Hastings Avenue neighborhood

The East Cleveland Police and Fire Departments cordoned off an area along Hastings Avenue near Family Dollar Thursday night.

According to reports, a man with a gun was making threats in public.

Police have reported the standoff has ended, but would not provide any further information.

