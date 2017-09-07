Cleveland Salvation Army seeks help for hurricane victims

We've seen the potential destruction that Hurricane Irma is expected to cause when it makes landfall in Florida.

Help and prayer for Houston and for those in the path of the strongest and most sustained hurricane in America's history, Irma, is needed.

Major Jim Guest of the Salvation Army here says they also need some worldly goods and, and, as usual, northeast Ohio is being called upon to lend a helping hand.

"Certainly, when there's a major storm as we're experiencing, the economy in those areas pretty much just collapse. So, we want to be able to support the local economy, buying food and necessities down in those areas to help them out as well."

We continue to see the death and devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the threat looming with Hurricane Irma that's making its way toward Florida.

Millions are fleeing its wrath, in long lines at gas stations and on the highways. They face weeks or months without basic things. Major Guest says reach deep and do what you can, maybe even volunteer.

"Certainly when you talk about Irma we want to get people lined up. We've had a number of people respond, volunteering as well. But as long as the recovery goes on in the Houston area we'll need help there. As we've all heard, once the storm passes by recovery is going to take a long time."

As of this afternoon, more than 650,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from Miami-Dade county in Florida.

