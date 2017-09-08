Willoughby South alum breaks record in NFL debut, gives shoutout to hometown

Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt ended up in the record books after his first NFL game Thursday night.

If you follow Ohio high school and college football, you've likely heard of him. Hunt was running back for Willoughby South High School until 2013 and later went to Toledo University. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hunt shined during the Chiefs 42-27 win against the New England Patriots Thursday night.

In his debut, Hunt ran for 148 rushing yards and 98 receiving yards, a total of 246 yards from scrimmage. No player in the NFL has gained that many yards from scrimmage in their debut since the 1970 merger. He finished the game with three touchdowns. Here are his highlights:

After the win, Hunt even acknowledged his former Ohio high school and college.

There is an interesting connection between Hunt and Cleveland 19 News. The brother to morning show anchor Brian Duffy was Hunt's high school coach at Willoughby South.

