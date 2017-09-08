Indians return to Cleveland streaking with 15 straight wins

The Cleveland Indians set a new franchise record with the 15th consecutive win Thursday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2.

Corey Kluber led the team to victory by striking out 13 batters in seven innings. He is continuing his campaign toward the American League Cy Young award.

Francisco Lindor hit three hits with six at-bats, including a home run. Edwin Encarnacion also slammed a home run and Erik Gonzalez hit two in the game.

The winning streak eclipses the Tribe's 2016 record when they won 14 straight games.

The longest winning streak in MLB history is 26 games in a row, completed by the New York Giants in 1916.

With Thursday night's win, Cleveland is now 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the best record in the American League.

The Indians will look to extend their record streak back in Cleveland after an 11-game road trip. The Indians welcome the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.