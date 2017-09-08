SWAT arrest reported active shooter at Columbus high school, no injuries reported

SWAT arrest reported active shooter at Columbus high school, no - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police and the SWAT team responded to the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Ohio's capital city.

Columbus Police confirmed they were called to Scioto High School on South High Street Friday morning. The report first came in around 8:45 a.m.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Columbus police said the SWAT team made an arrest and confiscated a gun. 

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

