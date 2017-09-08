SWAT arrest reported active shooter at Columbus high school, no injuries reported

Police and the SWAT team responded to the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Ohio's capital city.

Columbus Police confirmed they were called to Scioto High School on South High Street Friday morning. The report first came in around 8:45 a.m.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Columbus police said the SWAT team made an arrest and confiscated a gun.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

