Driver sentenced to 12 months in prison on lesser charges after being acquitted in trooper's death

Joshua Gaspar was acquitted of vehicular homicide charges related to the death of Ohio State Trooper Kenneth Velez, but was sentenced to 12 months in prison on lesser charges Friday morning.

Gaspar appeared in front of a Cleveland judge wearing a jail jumpsuit after being found guilty of tampering with records, falsification, and other motor vehicle offenses.

It's difficult to separate what happened to Tpr Kenneth Velez with the misdemeanors Gasoar was convicted of says judge — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) September 8, 2017

A jury deliberated for two days in the trial for Gaspar, but he was eventually found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. He was accused of running over and killing Trooper Velez, 48, on I-90 in Sept. 2016. Police say Officer Velez was standing outside his patrol car on conducting traffic when Gaspar hit him in his Hyundai Velostar.

During Friday's hearing, an advocate for Velez's family read a statement from the trooper's daughter.

The advocate read, "If I hated you, my dad isn't coming back. If you got the worst punishment, my dad isn't coming back."

Trooper Velez's mom cries as advocate reads her statement. She says she feels like the jury let her family down pic.twitter.com/DUGcZ2Gvd7 — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) September 8, 2017

Trooper Velez's family was upset after the not guilty verdict. The judge even made a point of saying to the family that although the jury has spoken, his loss will never be forgotten.

