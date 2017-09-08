Cleveland Indians have the best run differential in MLB

The Cleveland Indians have the best run differential in the MLB. (Source: AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians have the best run differential in Major League Baseball.

After the Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 11-2 on Sept. 7, Cleveland's run differential improved to +199. Run differential is a baseball statistic that compares runs scored and runs allowed throughout the season.

Indians return to Cleveland streaking with 15 straight wins

While the Indians have the best run differential in the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers rank second in the league at +177. The San Diego Padres have the worst run differential in the league at -148.

The Indians will look to improve their run differential and continue their winning streak on Sept. 8 as they play the Baltimore Orioles.

