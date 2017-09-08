From role model to runway model, LeBron James does it all

When he's not winning MVP awards and Olympic Gold medals, LeBron James the actor and philanthropist, seems to have taken on another job -- that involves runways.

James hit the catwalk Thursday, during New York Fashion week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar modeled his Nike LeBron 15's in the Kith Fashion Show at the Classic Car Club.

SEE PICTURES HERE

His good buddy Carmelo Anthony was reportedly in the audience cheering him on.

