3rd Quarter: Pittsburgh Steelers lead Cleveland Browns 21-10

A 2-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a 21-10 lead against the Cleveland Browns with about six minutes left in the third quarter.



The Steelers took a 14-7 lead after a touchdown catch from Jesse James. James made the catch with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.



Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer scored his first touchdown of his NFL career with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

The 1-yard rushing touchdown made the game 7-7.



A blocked punt gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead against the Browns early in the first quarter. Anthony Chickillo recovered the ball in the end zone to give the Steelers the first score of the game.

Rookie DeShone Kizer is making his first career start. Defensive end Myles Garrett is not playing due to an injury.

