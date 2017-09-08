Browns vs. Steelers: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2017 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2017 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sept 10.

Rookie DeShone Kizer will be making his first career start. Defensive end Myles Garrett will miss the game on Sunday.

TV Channel: Cleveland 19

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Jamie Erdahl

Odds: Steelers -9.5, 46.5 points

