Final: Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Cleveland Browns 21-18

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-18 in the first game of the season on Sunday.



Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer threw his first touchdown pass of his NFL career with about four minutes left in the game. Kizer threw for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his NFL debut.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Browns only rushed for 57 yards on the day, the Steelers rushed for 35 yards.

Defensive end Myles Garrett missed the game due to an injury. The Browns next game is against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.