Resolution Reached: Browns players, Cleveland police to hold flag together at game

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt in a circle and prayed in silent protest during the anthem before a preseason home game August 21. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Police Department have come to an agreement regarding the recent National Anthem controversy.

Browns management and players have extended an invitation to CPD asking them to join them Sunday for the singing of the National Anthem and hold the flag together as a sign of unity before the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Several officers liked the idea and accepted. At least 20 police officers are expected to take part in the show of solidarity, unity and respect.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association released a statement that said, "Once again Cleveland has risen above the fray and has demonstrated that respectful communication is the key to resolving any problem. We can always accomplish much more good by standing, communicating and working together than we ever will by standing apart. Please join us on Sunday to help build trust and cooperation between the Cleveland Safety Forces, the Cleveland Browns organization and players and more importantly, the great citizens of the City of Cleveland."

It's remain unclear if other Browns players will still kneel.

Nearly a dozen Browns players kneeled in a circle and prayed in silent protest during the anthem before a preseason home game August 21. Their actions upset the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association and the union responded by saying they would no longer hold the flag during Browns home games.

Cleveland 19 News will have updates on this story at 4, 5 and 6.

More on Cleveland 19

Browns silent protest, first white NFL player takes a knee to stand with Colin Kapernick

Browns player who knelt during National Anthem, coach respond to police

Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies will no longer work at Browns games

Northeast Ohio veteran says he fought for the Cleveland Browns' right to kneel during National Anthem

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.