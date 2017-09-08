Barrio Tacos opening a new restaurant in Willoughby - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Barrio Tacos opening a new restaurant in Willoughby

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Barrio Tacos announced on Facebook they are opening a new location in Willoughby. (Source Barrio Tacos Facebook Page) Barrio Tacos announced on Facebook they are opening a new location in Willoughby. (Source Barrio Tacos Facebook Page)
WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) -

Barrio Tacos announced on Facebook they are opening a new location in Willoughby

According to the social media post, the restaurant will be located at the old Olivor Twist restaurant on Erie Street. Barrio Tacos currently have restaurants at the following locations:

  • 2466 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland Heights
  • 503 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
  • 15527 Madison Avenue, Lakewood
  • 806 Literary Road, Cleveland (Tremont)

According to the restaurant's website each location is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly