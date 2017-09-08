Barrio Tacos opening a new restaurant in Willoughby

Barrio Tacos announced on Facebook they are opening a new location in Willoughby. (Source Barrio Tacos Facebook Page)

Barrio Tacos announced on Facebook they are opening a new location in Willoughby.

According to the social media post, the restaurant will be located at the old Olivor Twist restaurant on Erie Street. Barrio Tacos currently have restaurants at the following locations:

2466 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland Heights

503 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

15527 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

806 Literary Road, Cleveland (Tremont)

According to the restaurant's website each location is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

